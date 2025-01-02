Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News From GTA 6 to Fable: Check top games that will make 2025 a strong year for gaming

From GTA 6 to Fable: Check top games that will make 2025 a strong year for gaming

In 2025, there’s going to be something for everyone, from RPGs and narrative-driven games to expansive open worlds and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 17:43 IST
Rockstar Games
GTA 6 is set to launch in 2025. (Rockstar Games )

2024 may have been a quiet year for gaming, but the good news is that 2025 is set to be an exceptional year, with numerous high-profile launches on the horizon. There's something for everyone, from RPGs and narrative-driven games to expansive open worlds and more. Here, we highlight the top five video game releases to look forward to in 2025.

GTA 6

GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most anticipated video game ever, and the game has been a long time coming, especially now that it has been more than a decade since GTA 5. It will be set in Leonida, Rockstar's take on Florida, with most of the map occupying Vice City, which is based on Miami. The game will feature a first female protagonist, Lucia, alongside another protagonist, Jason, inspired by the duo of Bonnie and Clyde.

Ghost of Yotei

On the PlayStation side of things, Ghost of Yotei, the next major game by Sucker Punch, is going to be one of the biggest releases. This follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, which was released for the PlayStation 4, will feature a brand-new protagonist. Based on the expectations set by Ghost of Tsushima, the sequel will have big shoes to fill.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2 is set to continue the story of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding, that created its own niche. The original game featured one of the most interesting storylines in any video game, thanks to Kojima's genius. Death Stranding 2, which will be released exclusively for the PS5 sometime in 2025, will continue to feature Sam Porter Bridges as the protagonist, and will likely offer even more mind numbing moments and world lore.

Fable

On the Xbox front, things are starting to heat up, particularly with the recent release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. With 2025 here, the excitement will only intensify with the anticipated release of Fable (Fable 4), expected to debut later this year. The game is set to continue its RPG legacy and will likely feature familiar gameplay elements. It's slated for release on Xbox Series X/S and PC, with a 2025 release window.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Assassin's Creed series has seen a decline in popularity in recent years, but Assassin's Creed Shadows may be the game that turns things around. Scheduled for launch on February 14, it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 17:43 IST
