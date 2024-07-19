OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Display, specifications, features, and more compared

OnePlus recently hosted the Summer Launch Event in Milan and announced several new generation devices including the OnePlus Nord 4. The new generation Nord-series smartphone not only comes with a new metal design, but it also offers some advanced AI features such as AI Audio Summarizer, AI Note Summarizer, AI Eraser, and more. If are considering buying this Nord 4 smartphone then check out the detailed comparison of the smartphone with last year's OnePlus 12R which is Rs.10000 costlier than the Nord 4.

OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R

Display: The OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and 2150nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500nits of peak brightness.



Camera: For photography, the Nord 4 features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Whereas, the OnePlus 12R features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera sensor. On the front, both smartphones retain a 16MP selfie camera.

Performance: For smooth performance and multitasking, the OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor paired with an Adreno 732 GPU. While, the OnePlus 12R is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor along with a Adreno 740 GPU. For storage, the Nord 4 comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. However, the 128GB variant comes with UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R offers 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.



Battery: The OnePlus Nord 4 and 12R, both are backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging support.

Price: The OnePlus Nord 4 was announced with a starting price of Rs.29999 and the OnePlus 12R comes at a starting price of Rs.39999.

While the specifications are mostly similar, the smartphone would offer a different performance experience due to the processors. However, there is also a huge difference between the storage options. Therefore, choose the device that matches your requirements.

