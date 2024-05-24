Poco F6 12gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

POCO F6 12GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 31,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F6 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO F6 12GB RAM now with free delivery.

POCO F6 12GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the POCO F6 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 31,999. This is the POCO F6 12GB RAM base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Titanium. The status of POCO F6 12GB RAM is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

