Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus to launch soon with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC- All details

The Iqoo Z9 series made its debut this year in the month of April with three models: Iqoo Z9, Iqoo Z9x and Iqoo Z9 Turbo. Now, it is being reported that the company is working on another Iqoo Z9 series smartphone which is expected to be named as Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus. Not only the existence of the smartphone was revealed, but some of the expected features were also leaked. As of now, it is expected that the upcoming Iqoo Z9 series smartphones will be launched in China, know more about what's coming.

Also read: iQOO Pad2 Series set to launch on May 31: Here's what to expect

More about iQOO Z9 Turbo iQOO Z9 Turbo Mountain Green

Mountain Green 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB See full Specifications

Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus expected specs

According to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), the Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus is expected to debut soon in the Chinese market. After the post went live, another tipster named Mengder Digital revealed that the Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus will likely feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. However, no other information or spec details were provided by tipsters. Therefore, we have very slim details about what Iqoo is planning to bring with the Z9 Turbo Plus model.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: IQOO Z9x 5G launched in India at ₹12999: Check specs, features, price and more

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC is a newly launched chipset which currently powers the Iqoo Neo 9S Pro in China. Therefore, Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus could be the next smartphone with the new MediaTek Chipset. Since there is very little information about the Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus, let's have a look look at what Iqoo Z9 Turbo has to offer to get an idea of what the upcoming device will look like.

Also read: Top camera smartphones under Rs. 20000 in 2024

Iqoo Z9 Turbo specs

Iqoo Z9 Turbo features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14. For lasting experience, the Iqoo Z9 Turbo is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 80W charging charging support. The Iqoo Z9 Turbo features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It also features a 16MP front-facing camera.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!