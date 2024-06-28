Oppo A3 set to launch on July 2: Specs and colour options teased ahead of official launch in China
Forthcoming Oppo A3 smartphone, set to launch on July 2 in China, teases a sturdy design and vibrant colour options ahead of its official debut.
Oppo has scheduled the launch of its latest smartphone, the Oppo A3, for July 2 in China. Ahead of its official debut, the company has begun teasing the design elements of the upcoming device through social media. Images posted on Weibo reveal a design reminiscent of the previously released Oppo A3 Pro, featuring a flat display with a centrally positioned hole punch cutout.
Oppo A3 Smartphone Colour Options Confirmed
The Oppo A3 will be available in three colour options: Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black. These details have been confirmed by the manufacturer as it gears up for pre-orders, which are already open via its official website and various online platforms such as JD, Tmall, and Douyin.
You may be interested in
- Glazed Green
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Lava Red
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Glowing Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage
- Silvery Grey
- 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM
- 256 GB Storage
Also read: Lava teases Blaze X launch in India: Leaked images hint at new smartphone design
mobile to buy?
Highlighted in the teasers are the device's durability features. Oppo emphasises the phone's robustness, with claims that its straight screen and curved middle frame make it more resistant to drops. Notably, it will be the first device to incorporate Oppo's Crystal Shield glass and boasts a slim profile measuring 7.15mm thick.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature curved edges and thinnest design- All details
Oppo A3: Speculated Specifications and Features
While specific specifications have not yet been officially disclosed, leaks suggest the Oppo A3 will sport a large 6.7-inch display and a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor alongside a 2MP auxiliary camera. For selfies, an 8MP front-facing camera is anticipated. Powering the device is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC or potentially the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The smartphone could be offered in configurations featuring up to 12GB of RAM and storage options reaching 512GB.
Also read: Xiaomi 15 Pro specs leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, new camera setup, larger battery expected
Additional details about the Oppo A3 are anticipated to emerge as its launch date approaches. Consumers can expect further updates from Oppo regarding the handset's features and capabilities in the coming days.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71719576075647