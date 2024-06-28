 Oppo A3 set to launch on July 2: Specs and colour options teased ahead of official launch in China | Mobile News

Oppo A3 set to launch on July 2: Specs and colour options teased ahead of official launch in China

Forthcoming Oppo A3 smartphone, set to launch on July 2 in China, teases a sturdy design and vibrant colour options ahead of its official debut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2024, 17:38 IST
Oppo A3 set to launch on July 2: Specs and colour options teased ahead of official launch in China
Oppo is teasing the design of its upcoming A3 smartphone, launching July 2 in China. (Oppo)

Oppo has scheduled the launch of its latest smartphone, the Oppo A3, for July 2 in China. Ahead of its official debut, the company has begun teasing the design elements of the upcoming device through social media. Images posted on Weibo reveal a design reminiscent of the previously released Oppo A3 Pro, featuring a flat display with a centrally positioned hole punch cutout.

Oppo A3 Smartphone Colour Options Confirmed

The Oppo A3 will be available in three colour options: Mountain Stream Green, Aurora Purple, and Quiet Sea Black. These details have been confirmed by the manufacturer as it gears up for pre-orders, which are already open via its official website and various online platforms such as JD, Tmall, and Douyin.

Highlighted in the teasers are the device's durability features. Oppo emphasises the phone's robustness, with claims that its straight screen and curved middle frame make it more resistant to drops. Notably, it will be the first device to incorporate Oppo's Crystal Shield glass and boasts a slim profile measuring 7.15mm thick.

Oppo A3: Speculated Specifications and Features

While specific specifications have not yet been officially disclosed, leaks suggest the Oppo A3 will sport a large 6.7-inch display and a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor alongside a 2MP auxiliary camera. For selfies, an 8MP front-facing camera is anticipated. Powering the device is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC or potentially the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The smartphone could be offered in configurations featuring up to 12GB of RAM and storage options reaching 512GB.

Additional details about the Oppo A3 are anticipated to emerge as its launch date approaches. Consumers can expect further updates from Oppo regarding the handset's features and capabilities in the coming days.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 17:38 IST
