Lava teases Blaze X launch in India: Leaked images hint at new smartphone design

Lava is gearing up to launch the Blaze X smartphone in India, as hinted by recent teasers. The company has released promotional images teasing the imminent arrival of a new handset, though the exact release date remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, leaked images circulating online purportedly reveal a new Lava smartphone model from the Blaze series. The specific model name remains unidentified at this time. The leaked image showcases the back panel design of the alleged handset, which could potentially mark Lava's next entry into the Indian smartphone market.

Teaser Images Reveal Curved Display and Central Camera

Lava India has been actively teasing the launch of its latest smartphone through various visuals. One teaser displays multiple side profile views of the handset in a series of black shades, forming the shape of the letter 'X'. This image highlights features such as a curved display and a raised rear camera module. Additionally, the right edge of the phone shows visible buttons for volume control and power.

Another teaser image, focusing on the top view of the upcoming smartphone, arranges four devices in a similar beige colour scheme to depict the letter 'X' once more. This view confirms a centrally positioned circular camera module on the rear of the phone, suggesting a distinctive design element.

Anticipation Builds for Blaze X Launch

Moreover, an Amazon microsite dedicated to the handset confirms its name as "Blaze X", further solidifying its impending launch. Details regarding the exact release date are expected to be revealed in the near future.

In parallel, a leaked live image of what appears to be an upcoming Lava Blaze smartphone has surfaced online, courtesy of 91Mobiles. The image showcases a rear panel featuring a centrally aligned round camera module. While the specific model name remains undisclosed by the source, the design cues and colour options hint that this could potentially be the anticipated Blaze handset.

As anticipation builds, smartphone enthusiasts await further announcements from Lava regarding the official launch of the Lava Blaze X in India.