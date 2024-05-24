Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 Pro launched with quad-curved displays: Check specs, features, more

Oppo has introduced two new models in its popular Reno line: the Reno12 and Reno12 Pro. These are the first in the series to feature a quad-curved display. They are also thinner and lighter than their predecessors while boasting increased durability.

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro Display and Build

The Oppo Reno12 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,412 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Reno11 models, the Reno12 series includes Gorilla Glass protection on the front, and the display now features curved edges on all sides. The mid-frame of the phones is made from die-cast aluminum alloy, enhancing compression resistance and reducing damage from drops. The Reno12 series is also water-resistant with an IP65 rating, and the display functions even when wet.

You may be interested in OPPO F23 Pro 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.72 inches Display Size 17% OFF 17% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OPPO Reno9A Moon White

Moon White 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OPPO A2 Pro Vast Black

Vast Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Despite their improved durability, the new models are more compact. The Reno12 is 7.25mm thick and weighs 179g, compared to the Reno11's 7.6mm thickness and 184g weight. The Reno12 Pro measures 7.55mm in thickness and weighs 183g, which is an improvement over the Reno11 Pro's 8.2mm thickness and 190g weight.

Performance and Camera

Both models feature a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging, and Oppo claims the batteries will retain 95% of their capacity after 1,000 charge cycles. The Reno12 Pro stands out with a 50MP main camera using the IMX890 sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto module, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The standard Reno12 has a more modest camera setup.

In terms of processing power, the Reno12 uses the Dimensity 8250 chipset, available in several configurations: 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16/512GB. The Pro model also features an in-display fingerprint reader, NFC, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers.

Availability and Pricing

The Oppo Reno12 comes in Millennium Silver, Soft Peach, and Ebony Black. The Reno12 Pro is available in Silver Fantasy Purple, Champagne Gold, and Ebony Black. The pricing for the Reno12 starts at ¥2,700 ($375) for the 12/256GB model and goes up to ¥3,200 ($440) for the 16/512GB model. The Reno12 Pro starts at ¥3,400 ($470) for the 12/256GB model and goes up to ¥4,000 ($550) for the 16/512GB model.

These new models are available on Oppo's online store in China.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!