Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip- Know what’s coming

Oppo recently announced the Find X8 series in the global market which has been winning hearts for advanced camera performance. Now, the company has been rumoured to launch another high-end smartphone under the series which is expected to be named Oppo Find X8 Ultra. While rumours surrounding the device are slim, it is speculated to become an elder sibling of the Find X8 Pro with upgraded specifications and features. Know what the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra leaks have revealed about the smartphone.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 arriving soon but it may have to share spotlight with OnePlus 13R

You may be interested in 41% OFF 41% OFF OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Glazed Green

Glazed Green 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF OPPO A3 Pro Moonlight Purple

Moonlight Purple 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 18% OFF 18% OFF OPPO F27 Pro Plus Midnight Navy

Midnight Navy 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 31% OFF 31% OFF OPPO F25 Pro Lava Red

Lava Red 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Oppo Find X8 Ultra leaks

In a recent Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), it was confirmed that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra has been in the works with the codename “Everest” and may launch after the Lunar New Year in 2025. The tipster also revealed that they came across the prototype of the upcoming smartphone which consisted of some crucial specifications details, giving hopes for an even better Oppo Find X8 series smartphone.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

It was revealed that the Find X8 Ultra may debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a silicon-carbon battery. Therefore, it is speculated that the smartphone may consist of a larger size battery. Additionally, the prototype was revealed to have a 2K display and dual periscope lens similar to the Oppo Find X8 Pro. However, the Find X8 Ultra may not be launched globally, however, it is unsure if the rumours are true or not.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16

With a dual periscope lens, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra would become the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone with this unique feature. This feature enhances the smartphone's zoom capabilities and provides smooth transitions between 3x and 6x zoom. Additionally, it is expected that the Find X8 Ultra may provide up to 30x zoom with its dual periscope lens.

Previous reports suggest that the smartphone may come with a quad-camera setup which may include a 50MP Sony LYT 900 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX 882 ultra-wide camera, and a dual periscope lens of 50MP with Sony LYT 701 sensor, and a 50MP lens with Sony IMX 882 sensor. It was also rumoured that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra may feature a 6.82-inch BOE X2 LTPO OLED display.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!