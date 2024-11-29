Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip- Know what’s coming

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 2K display, dual periscope lens, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Nov 29 2024, 14:22 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra tipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip- Know what's coming
Oppo Find X8 Ultra to launch in 2025, here’s what we know about the smartphone so far. (HT Tech)

Oppo recently announced the Find X8 series in the global market which has been winning hearts for advanced camera performance. Now, the company has been rumoured to launch another high-end smartphone under the series which is expected to be named Oppo Find X8 Ultra. While rumours surrounding the device are slim, it is speculated to become an elder sibling of the Find X8 Pro with upgraded specifications and features. Know what the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Ultra leaks have revealed about the smartphone. 

Oppo Find X8 Ultra leaks

In a recent Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), it was confirmed that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra has been in the works with the codename “Everest” and may launch after the Lunar New Year in 2025. The tipster also revealed that they came across the prototype of the upcoming smartphone which consisted of some crucial specifications details, giving hopes for an even better Oppo Find X8 series smartphone.

It was revealed that the Find X8 Ultra may debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a silicon-carbon battery. Therefore, it is speculated that the smartphone may consist of a larger size battery. Additionally, the prototype was revealed to have a 2K display and dual periscope lens similar to the Oppo Find X8 Pro. However, the Find X8 Ultra may not be launched globally, however, it is unsure if the rumours are true or not. 

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16

With a dual periscope lens, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra would become the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone with this unique feature. This feature enhances the smartphone's zoom capabilities and provides smooth transitions between 3x and 6x zoom. Additionally, it is expected that the Find X8 Ultra may provide up to 30x zoom with its dual periscope lens. 

Previous reports suggest that the smartphone may come with a quad-camera setup which may include a 50MP Sony LYT 900 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX 882 ultra-wide camera, and a dual periscope lens of 50MP with Sony LYT 701 sensor, and a 50MP lens with Sony IMX 882 sensor. It was also rumoured that the  Oppo Find X8 Ultra may feature a  6.82-inch BOE X2 LTPO OLED display.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 14:22 IST
