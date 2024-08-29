Pixel 9 users face Android 15 update delay: Here’s when to expect it

Google Pixel 9 phones, including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, were launched earlier this month. The phones have been well received by critics and offer a fresh new design. However, one surprising omission is Android 15. That's right— the Pixel 9 series ships with Android 14 out of the box, an exception Google had to make because the Pixel 9 launch was moved to August this year, unlike the usual October launch for new Pixel phones. Fortunately, we now have some information about when we can expect the Android 15 update for Pixel 9 devices.

Google To Roll Out Android 15 in October

According to a report by Android Authority, Google will roll out the much-anticipated Android 15 update for the Pixel 9 lineup in mid-October, which is more than a month away. The report adds that Google won't launch the Android 15 update next month because it wants to work on its stability.

Later, Google also released a new version of the release notes for the beta exit update, confirming that the Android 15 update will arrive in October this year.

So, if you are a Pixel 9 or older model owner, you may still need to wait for around a month and a half to get your hands on the latest OS, which is expected to come with several refinements this year.

Android 15: Which Google Pixel Phones Support It?

Android 15 will be compatible with all Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 onwards:

• Pixel 6

• Pixel 6 Pro

• Pixel 6a

• Pixel 7

• Pixel 7 Pro

• Pixel 7a

• Pixel Fold

• Pixel 8

• Pixel 8 Pro

• Pixel 8a

• Pixel 9

• Pixel 9 Pro

• Pixel 9 Pro XL

• Pixel 9 Pro Fold

