Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL launched in India, price starts at Rs. 1.1 lakh, featuring 16GB RAM, 8K video & more

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are here, and they bring a series of firsts for the Google Pixel line of devices, including 8K video, 45W fast charging that can top up your device to 70% in 30 minutes, a brand-new Rose Quartz colour, and free access to Gemini Advanced for one year. Read on to know all the details about the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL start at ₹1,09,999 and ₹1,24,999 in the Indian market, respectively. Both devices are available in the following colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz. As for availability, both devices are expected to go on pre-order starting 14 August in India on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma.

Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Feature Powerful Internals Including 16GB RAM, Tensor G4

It is safe to say that, based on the specifications alone, both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are powerhouses. Both are powered by the Tensor G4, Google's in-house fourth-generation chipset, and feature 16GB of RAM, the most for a Pixel phone yet. For contrast, last year's Pixel 8 Pro had 12GB of RAM. Both models come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, but this varies by region. Google is also offering the Titan M2 security co-processor for added security.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL Get Triple Cameras with Loads of AI Power

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL feature the exact same camera setup: a triple camera system consisting of wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. For the wide camera, you get a 50MP sensor with an f/1.68 aperture and 82-degree FOV. The ultra-wide is a 48MP shooter with autofocus, an f/1.7 aperture, and a 123-degree field of view. For the telephoto camera, you get a 48MP shooter with an f/2.8 aperture and a 5x optical zoom range, which can be boosted to 30x using Pixel Super Res Zoom.

There's also a spectral and flicker sensor, and you get optical and electronic image stabilisation for both the wide and telephoto cameras.

As for the features, you get AI capabilities like Add Me, Face Unblur, Frequent Faces, and more. Plus, you get mainstays like Night Sight, Astrophotography, Real Tone, and Top Shot. Google has also improved the video capabilities, adding 8K resolution recording at 30fps using the Video Boost feature.

Super Actua Displays Return with Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

Moving on to the display, the Pixel 9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 2856, that can go from 1 to 120Hz, and supports 2,000 nits of HDR and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, being the larger model, gets a 6.8-inch Super Actua 1344 x 2992 LTPO OLED panel that can also go from 1 to 120Hz, and supports 2,000 nits HDR and 3,000 nits peak brightness. They both support a >2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 24-bit colour depth.

Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Battery Life and Charging

Google claims that both models offer up to 24+ hours of battery life, made possible by the 4,700 mAh battery of the Pixel 9 Pro and the 5,060 mAh battery of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Pixel 9 Pro can be topped up to 55% in about 30 minutes using a 45W Google Adapter, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is even faster, reaching 70% in 30 minutes with 45W charging. Additionally, both models support fast wireless charging and Battery Sharing (reverse wireless charging).

Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL: Build, Software, and More

Google will launch the Pixel 9 series with Android 14 out of the box, and it will be updated to Android 15 later. You also get the usual 7 years of OS updates, feature drops, and security updates.

For the build, Google has opted for 100% recycled aluminium for the device frame and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and front. Additionally, for protection, the devices come with IP68 protection against dust and water.