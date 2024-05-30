Realme 13 Pro+ leak reveals variants, colours, model number; Realme GT 6 launch details disclosed

Realme is reportedly developing new smartphones for various markets. The brand has confirmed the global release of the Realme GT 6, which might be a rebranded version of China's Realme GT Neo 6. Additionally, Realme is working on two phones for the Chinese market: the Realme 13 Pro series and a separate Realme GT 6. The latter is expected to be a flagship device powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with a potential July release to compete with models like the Redmi K70 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, and iQOO Neo 9s Pro+.

Realme 13 Pro+, Realme GT 6 Launch Details

Information from Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station indicates Realme is working on two smartphones from the mid-range numbered series and the GT series. The mid-range phone is speculated to be the Realme 13 Pro+, possibly featuring a new 50MP 3X periscope camera, continuing the trend from the Realme 12 Pro+.

The flagship phone, potentially the Realme GT 6, may include silicon negative electrode high-density batteries supported by 100W fast charging, though details on battery capacity remain undisclosed. Realme is reportedly testing both straight and quasi-straight (micro-curved) screens for this flagship model.

Realme 13 Pro+ Configurations and Colour Options

Reports suggest the upcoming Realme 13 Pro+ will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Indian version of the Realme 13 Pro+ is identified by the RMX3921 model number and will be available in Monet Gold and Emerald Green.

The Realme 13 Pro+ is expected to come in four configurations in India: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. Pricing details are not yet available.

The Realme 12 Pro+, which was released earlier this year, features a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Realme 13 Pro+ is rumoured to have a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It remains unclear whether the Realme 13 Pro will include a periscope camera or a standard telephoto camera.