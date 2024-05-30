 Realme 13 Pro+ leak reveals variants, colours, model number; Realme GT 6 launch details disclosed | Mobile News

Realme 13 Pro+ leak reveals variants, colours, model number; Realme GT 6 launch details disclosed

Realme is preparing to launch new smartphones, including the Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme GT 6. Leaks reveal details about configurations, colour options, and model numbers for these upcoming devices.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2024, 15:21 IST
Icon
realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved
Realme 13 Pro+ leak reveals variants, colours, model number; Realme GT 6 launch details disclosed
1/5 1. realme 12 Pro+ 5G: It features a 64MP Periscope Portrait Camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Available in Explorer Red edition for a bold look and other stunning colors. Prices start at INR 29,999. 
image caption
2/5 2. realme 12 Pro 5G: It is the latest addition to the flagship number series, boasting a sleek design and 32MP Telephoto Portrait camera. Features a 120Hz Curved Vision Display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor. Available in Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige, starting at INR 23,999. 
image caption
3/5 3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Classy design with MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor. Highlights include a 200MP Ultra-High Resolution primary camera and 120W HyperCharge. Available in Fusion Purple, Fusion White, and Fusion Black. Prices start at INR 31,999. 
image caption
4/5 4. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Featuring a 50MP primary camera and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Offers a sleek design, a 6.78-inch FHD+ Display, and a 5000mAh battery. Available in Fearless Flame and Dark Storm colors, starting at INR 30,999. 
image caption
5/5 5. Vivo V29: Minimalist and elegant design powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor. Notable for its portrait modes and Smart Aura Light. Features a 6.78-inch beautiful 3D curved AMOLED Display and 4600mAh battery with 80W Flash Charging. Available in Majestic Red, Himalayan Blue, and Space Black, starting at INR 32,999.  
Realme 13 Pro+ leak reveals variants, colours, model number; Realme GT 6 launch details disclosed
icon View all Images
Realme's upcoming Realme 13 Pro+ leaks reveal model details, configurations, colour options, and expected launch information. (Realme)

Realme is reportedly developing new smartphones for various markets. The brand has confirmed the global release of the Realme GT 6, which might be a rebranded version of China's Realme GT Neo 6. Additionally, Realme is working on two phones for the Chinese market: the Realme 13 Pro series and a separate Realme GT 6. The latter is expected to be a flagship device powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with a potential July release to compete with models like the Redmi K70 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, and iQOO Neo 9s Pro+.

Realme 13 Pro+, Realme GT 6 Launch Details

Information from Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station indicates Realme is working on two smartphones from the mid-range numbered series and the GT series. The mid-range phone is speculated to be the Realme 13 Pro+, possibly featuring a new 50MP 3X periscope camera, continuing the trend from the Realme 12 Pro+.

You may be interested in

19% OFF
Realme C65 5G 128GB
  • Feather Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹11,400₹13,999
Buy now
16% OFF
Realme P1 Pro 5G
  • Phoenix Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,878₹24,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Realme P1 Pro 256GB
  • Phoenix Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹22,380₹25,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Realme P1
  • Peacock Green
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,900₹20,999
Buy now

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition launched in India: All details about new variant

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The flagship phone, potentially the Realme GT 6, may include silicon negative electrode high-density batteries supported by 100W fast charging, though details on battery capacity remain undisclosed. Realme is reportedly testing both straight and quasi-straight (micro-curved) screens for this flagship model.

Realme 13 Pro+ Configurations and Colour Options

Reports suggest the upcoming Realme 13 Pro+ will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Indian version of the Realme 13 Pro+ is identified by the RMX3921 model number and will be available in Monet Gold and Emerald Green.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 images leaked; design resembles Galaxy S24 Ultra- Report

The Realme 13 Pro+ is expected to come in four configurations in India: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. Pricing details are not yet available.

Also read: Oppo Pad 3 specs and features leaked ahead of launch: Know what's coming

The Realme 12 Pro+, which was released earlier this year, features a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Realme 13 Pro+ is rumoured to have a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It remains unclear whether the Realme 13 Pro will include a periscope camera or a standard telephoto camera.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 May, 15:20 IST
Tags:
Trending: moto g85 launch in india: check out expected design, specs, pricing, more iphone 16 pro dummy leaked with bigger display size: know what apple is planning to launch samsung galaxy s25 ultra to come with big camera upgrades- all details oneplus nord ce 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- details vivo s19 and s19 pro launch date announced: pro model camera features and specs revealed oneplus nord 4 launch in india : from snapdragon chipset to android 14, know what's coming realme gt 6t review: all-rounder with good battery life at 30,999 samsung galaxy z fold 6 launch: design, processor, cameras and more- here’s what to expect lava yuva 5g launching on may 30 in india: check revealed specs, features, more redmi pad pro 5g set to launch soon: tenaa listing hints at imminent launch with upgraded features
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme 13 Pro+ leak reveals variants, colours, model number; Realme GT 6 launch details disclosed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game

GTA 6 new details leaked: Complex carjacking mechanic, exciting vehicle thefts in upcoming game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to be available with Xbox game pass at launch
GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field

GTA Online: God mode glitches patched by Rockstar Games to correct the playing field
GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City

GTA 6 fans anticipate artists and songs for Vice City: Rockstar Games playlist buzz builds excitementUntitled Story
GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media

GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

POCO Unveils Green Variants

POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
iPhone 13

Nab Apple iPhone 13 at a 12 pct discount! Amazon rolls out exciting discounts and offers
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition launched in India; Check price, specs and more

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition launched in India; Check price, specs and more
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists

GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India

OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets