Realme 13 Pro+ leak reveals variants, colours, model number; Realme GT 6 launch details disclosed
Realme is preparing to launch new smartphones, including the Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme GT 6. Leaks reveal details about configurations, colour options, and model numbers for these upcoming devices.
Realme is reportedly developing new smartphones for various markets. The brand has confirmed the global release of the Realme GT 6, which might be a rebranded version of China's Realme GT Neo 6. Additionally, Realme is working on two phones for the Chinese market: the Realme 13 Pro series and a separate Realme GT 6. The latter is expected to be a flagship device powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with a potential July release to compete with models like the Redmi K70 Ultra, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, and iQOO Neo 9s Pro+.
Realme 13 Pro+, Realme GT 6 Launch Details
Information from Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station indicates Realme is working on two smartphones from the mid-range numbered series and the GT series. The mid-range phone is speculated to be the Realme 13 Pro+, possibly featuring a new 50MP 3X periscope camera, continuing the trend from the Realme 12 Pro+.
The flagship phone, potentially the Realme GT 6, may include silicon negative electrode high-density batteries supported by 100W fast charging, though details on battery capacity remain undisclosed. Realme is reportedly testing both straight and quasi-straight (micro-curved) screens for this flagship model.
Realme 13 Pro+ Configurations and Colour Options
Reports suggest the upcoming Realme 13 Pro+ will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Indian version of the Realme 13 Pro+ is identified by the RMX3921 model number and will be available in Monet Gold and Emerald Green.
The Realme 13 Pro+ is expected to come in four configurations in India: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. Pricing details are not yet available.
The Realme 12 Pro+, which was released earlier this year, features a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Realme 13 Pro+ is rumoured to have a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It remains unclear whether the Realme 13 Pro will include a periscope camera or a standard telephoto camera.
