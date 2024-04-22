 Realme P1 Pro 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 22 Apr 2024

Realme P1 Pro 256GB

Realme P1 Pro 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme P1 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme P1 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
Phoenix Red Parrot Blue
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Realme P1 Pro 256GB Variants & Price

The price for the Realme P1 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 22,999.  This is the Realme P1 Pro 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue. The status of Realme P1 Pro 256GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

Realme P1 Pro 256gb Latest Update

Realme P1 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 45W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 473 Hours(2G)

  • Thickness

    8.35 mm

  • Colours

    Phoenix Red, Parrot Blue

  • Height

    161.47 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    74.02 mm

  • Weight

    184 grams

  • Aspect Ratio

    20.1:9

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.68 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Launch Date

    April 22, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    realme

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Sensor

    LYT 600, CMOS image sensor

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Camera Features

    20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Starry Mode Macro Mode

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

  • Graphics

    Adreno 710

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Realme P1 Pro 256GB

Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Realme P1 Pro 256GB

