Realme P1 Pro 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Realme P1 Pro 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme P1 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme P1 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.

Realme P1 Pro 256GB Variants & Price

The price for the Realme P1 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 22,999. This is the Realme P1 Pro 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue. The status of Realme P1 Pro 256GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

