 Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Know which AI camera smartphone to buy | Mobile News

Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Know which AI camera smartphone to buy

Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Check out the in-depth specs comparison between these two AI camera smartphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 07 2024, 10:07 IST
Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Know which AI camera smartphone to buy
Know which AI camera smartphone is worth the hype, Realme 13 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. (Realme/ Oppo)

Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Looking for a camera-centric smartphone with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features? Then Realme and Oppo announced a new AI camera smartphone called Realme 13 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. Both of these smartphones are priced under Rs.40000 and offer some of the best AI features, making your experience enjoyable. But which smartphone is better?  Realme 13 Pro Plus or Oppo Reno 12 Pro? Check out the in-depth comparison. 

Also read: Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G review

You may be interested in

Realme 13 Pro Plus
  • Monet Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,999
Check details
OPPO Reno12
  • Sunset Peach
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,900
Check details
OPPO K12x
  • Midnight Violet
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,999
Check details
14% OFF
OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹17,999₹20,999
Buy now

Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Design and display: 

The Realme 13 Pro Plus is inspired by Claude Monet paintings, which gives the smartphone a refined and premium look. It features a circular camera module with a gold ring frame similar to last year's 12 Pro. The Realme 13 Pro Plus has also received an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, making it strong from any impact or water splashes. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes with a dual-tone design, however, the overall design is quite average. It has also received an IP65 rating. 

In terms of display, the Realme 13 Pro Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro sports a similar 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of peak brightness. 

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Review: An all-rounder AI-powered smartphone at just Rs.36999


Camera and AI features:

The Realme 13 Pro Plus comes with a new AI photography architecture which is named HYPERIMAGE+. The smartphone features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto periscope camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. It offers several AI features such as AI Ultra Clarity,  AI Pure Bokeh, and AI Natural Skin Tone. It also offers AI editing features such as AI eraser. 

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro also comes with an AI-powered triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS support, a  50MP portrait camera with Samsung S5KJN5 Sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX355 Sensor. It also offers AI features such as  AI Portrait Retouching, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, and more. 

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount


Performance and battery:

The Realme 13 Pro Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. It also comes with an Adreno 710 GPU. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy with a similar storage offering as Realme. Both smartphones run on UI based on Android 14. 


In terms of battery life, the Realme 13 Pro Plus is backed by a 5200mAh battery, whereas the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery. Both smartphones support 80W SUPERVOOC charging. 


Price:

The Realme 13 Pro Plus comes at a starting price of Rs.32999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro has a starting price of Rs.36999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 10:07 IST
Trending: vivo v40 vs vivo v30: key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features iphone 16 pro likely to feature titanium again, and that’s exciting because my iphone 15 pro looks as good as day one pixel 9 pro vs pixel 8 pro: know what upgrades are expected in the new-generation pixel model vivo v40e and vivo watch 3 appears on bluetooth sig, global launch expected soon samsung galaxy s25 series to feature in-house exynos 2500 chipset, company confirms ‘flagship’ detail google pixel 9 series likely to cost more than predecessor: here’s how much the new pixel 9, pixel 9 pro may cost iphone ‘flip’ and ipad ‘fold’ likely to break cover in 2026: here’s everything we know about apple foldables motorola edge 50 ultra vs honor 200 pro 5g: which upper mid range smartphones are better? apple iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: know which upcoming flagship smartphone to consider iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Know which AI camera smartphone to buy
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under 20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets