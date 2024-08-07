Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Know which AI camera smartphone to buy

Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Looking for a camera-centric smartphone with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features? Then Realme and Oppo announced a new AI camera smartphone called Realme 13 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. Both of these smartphones are priced under Rs.40000 and offer some of the best AI features, making your experience enjoyable. But which smartphone is better? Realme 13 Pro Plus or Oppo Reno 12 Pro? Check out the in-depth comparison.

Realme 13 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Design and display:

The Realme 13 Pro Plus is inspired by Claude Monet paintings, which gives the smartphone a refined and premium look. It features a circular camera module with a gold ring frame similar to last year's 12 Pro. The Realme 13 Pro Plus has also received an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, making it strong from any impact or water splashes. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes with a dual-tone design, however, the overall design is quite average. It has also received an IP65 rating.

In terms of display, the Realme 13 Pro Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro sports a similar 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of peak brightness.

Camera and AI features:

The Realme 13 Pro Plus comes with a new AI photography architecture which is named HYPERIMAGE+. The smartphone features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto periscope camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. It offers several AI features such as AI Ultra Clarity, AI Pure Bokeh, and AI Natural Skin Tone. It also offers AI editing features such as AI eraser.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro also comes with an AI-powered triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS support, a 50MP portrait camera with Samsung S5KJN5 Sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX355 Sensor. It also offers AI features such as AI Portrait Retouching, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, and more.

Performance and battery:

The Realme 13 Pro Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. It also comes with an Adreno 710 GPU. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy with a similar storage offering as Realme. Both smartphones run on UI based on Android 14.



In terms of battery life, the Realme 13 Pro Plus is backed by a 5200mAh battery, whereas the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery. Both smartphones support 80W SUPERVOOC charging.



Price:

The Realme 13 Pro Plus comes at a starting price of Rs.32999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro has a starting price of Rs.36999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

