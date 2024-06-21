Realme GT 6 vs Realme GT 6T: What are the differences and is it worth spending 10,000 more? [In-depth comparison]

Realme announced the GT 6 smartphone yesterday with powerful specs and a surprising price range. Now, the new generation of the GT series includes two models, GT 6 and GT 6T, both launched in the performance smartphone market. While both smartphones retain a similar design, do they differ much in terms of specifications and features? Let's check out the differences between Realme GT 6 and Realme GT 6T to understand what's unique in these new devices.

Realme GT 6 vs Realme GT 6T: What's with the ‘T'?

Design: In terms of design, the Realme GT 6 and GT 6T are completely identical with a nano-mirror design and three camera rings. The only difference between the smartphone's design is the camera sensor, as the GT 6 comes with a triple camera setup and the GT 6T features a dual camera setup. Additionally, the GT 6T features a dual LED Flash, whereas the GT 6 has a single flash.

Display: Both smartphones retain a 6.87 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6000nits local peak brightness. Additionally, both devices feature an 8T LTPO display, making the experience similar to one another.



Camera: In terms of camera specification, the Realme GT 6 features an improved camera sensor. The GT 6 features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary OIS, a 50MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6T features a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Performance: The Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC showcasing a performance greater geekbench and AnTuTu scors. In contrast, the Realme GT 6T is equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. However, it does not compromise on providing powerful performance. But, in terms of multitasking and supporting on-device AI features, the Realme GT 6 is more capable due to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.



Battery: The Realme GT 6 and GT 6T are backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging. Therefore, the battery life and charging speed do not have major differences. Since I have used both devices, I can confidently say that both smartphones offer exceptional battery life.

Price: The Realme GT 6 comes with a starting price of Rs.40999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6T comes at a starting price of Rs.30999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Specs comparison

Specs Realme GT 6 Realme GT 6T Display 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 6000 nits 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 6000 nits Camera 50MP primary OIS, 50MP telephoto, 50MP ultrawide 50MP primary OIS, 8MP ultrawide Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Battery 5,500mAh battery, 120W charging 5,500mAh battery, 120W charging Software Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 Price ₹ 40999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Rs. 30999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

