Realme Buds Air 6 Pro with ANC launched in India: Check price, battery, features, and more

Realme has launched its latest audio offering in India with the introduction of the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro, unveiled alongside the Realme GT 6 on Thursday. These earbuds feature robust specifications including up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC), promising to block out ambient noise effectively. Boasting a sleek design, the Buds Air 6 Pro also comes equipped with dual drivers, promising enhanced audio performance with Dynamic Bass Boost.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro: Specs and Features

A standout feature of the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro is its extensive battery life, providing up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge. This endurance makes them a compelling choice for users seeking uninterrupted listening sessions. Additionally, the earbuds support dual device connectivity, ensuring seamless transitions between different devices.

Realme has also focused on audio quality enhancements with features like LDAC Audio Codec for high-resolution audio transmission over Bluetooth, and a 55ms super low latency mode for lag-free gaming and video experiences. The Buds Air 6 Pro are further equipped with Hi-Res Audio Certification and 360-degree Spatial Audio support, aiming to deliver an immersive sound experience that envelops users from all angles.

Designed for durability, the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro carry an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring they can withstand daily wear and tear. With Bluetooth v5.3 and Google Fast Pair technology onboard, these earbuds offer enhanced connectivity options for seamless usage across multiple devices.

Realme's latest offering in the audio segment appears poised to attract consumers looking for advanced features and reliable performance in wireless earbuds, promising an enriched listening experience with cutting-edge technology and long-lasting battery life.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro: Price and Availability

Available in Titanium Twilight and Silver Blue colour options, the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. To sweeten the deal, Realme is offering a flat discount of Rs. 500, coupled with a ₹300 bank discount for early buyers. Interested consumers can purchase these earbuds starting June 27th via Flipkart and Realme's official website.