 Realme Gt 6t 512gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 28 May 2024

Realme GT 6T 512GB

Realme GT 6T 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 6T 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 6T 512GB now with free delivery.
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

Realme GT 6T 512GB Variants & Price

Realme GT 6T 512GB price starts at ₹30,999 and goes upto ₹39,999.Realme GT 6T 512GB is available in 7 options.

Realme Gt 6t 512gb Latest Update

Realme Gt 6t 512gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 120W: 50 % in 10 minutes

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Height

    162 mm

  • Colours

    Fluid Silver, Razor Green

  • Weight

    191 grams

  • Width

    75.1 mm

  • Thickness

    8.65 mm

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Resolution

    1264x2780 px (FHD+)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    94.20 %

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Pixel Density

    450 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    91.22 %

  • Display Type

    LTPO AMOLED

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, Exmor RS)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    May 28, 2024 (Official)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Film Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Bokeh portrait video

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(25.56 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, CMOS image sensor)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(15.91 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.175 W/kg, Body: 0.368 W/kg

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720 + 1.9 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A520)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Graphics

    Adreno 732

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • USB OTG

    Yes

