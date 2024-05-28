Realme Gt 6t 512gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Realme GT 6T 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 6T 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 6T 512GB now with free delivery.
Fluid Silver
Razor Green
128 GB256 GB512 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
12 GB
Display
6.78 inches
Battery
5500 mAh
Rear Camera
50 MP + 8 MP
Realme GT 6T 512GB Variants & Price
Realme GT 6T 512GB price starts at ₹30,999 and goes upto ₹39,999.Realme GT 6T 512GB is available in 7 options.