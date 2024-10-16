 Realme GT 7 Pro periscope camera, chipset, retail box tipped online ahead of launch this October | Mobile News

Realme GT 7 Pro periscope camera, chipset, retail box tipped online ahead of launch this October

Realme has announced the upcoming launch of the GT 7 Pro smartphone this month with its periscope camera, chipset, retail box and other key details leaked online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2024, 16:11 IST
Realme confirms GT 7 Pro launch this month to feature a Snapdragon chip and advanced periscope camera system. (Realme China)

Realme has confirmed the upcoming unveiling of its GT 7 Pro smartphone this month, adding to the crowded smartphone launch schedule in China. In October, several brands are rolling out new devices, including Vivo's recent launch of the X200 series with the Dimensity 9400 chipset. Oppo plans to showcase the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro on October 24, while Honor will introduce the Magic 7 series on October 30. The last week of the month will also see the launch of the Xiaomi 15 series, OnePlus 13, and iQOO 13.

Realme GT 7 Pro Release Date Confirmed

Realme's announcement came via a Weibo post from Xu Qi Chase, the President of Realme China, who highlighted the GT 7 Pro as a dual-engine flagship smartphone. It will feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process technology, alongside a periscope telephoto lens. This combination aims to deliver robust performance and camera capabilities, aligning with the GT series' focus on high-end specifications. Realme has also teased an image of the retail box, generating further anticipation for the launch.

Also read: Foldable phone buying guide: 5 things you should consider before choosing one

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme GT 7 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Reports indicate that the GT 7 Pro will sport a custom Samsung display with a resolution of 1.5K, offering a full DC dimming solution for enhanced visual comfort. Additionally, it will be the first Realme device to incorporate an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. 

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip India pricing leaks prior to October 17 launch: Here's what we know

The smartphone is expected to feature a square camera module with a triple camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. 

Also read: Android 15 roll out begins: Compatible devices, new features, and more

Moreover, Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to include a 6,500mAh silicon battery that supports 120W fast charging. This innovative battery technology increases capacity while maintaining a slim profile for improved portability compared to previous models. The device will run on Android 15 with Realme UI 6 and is anticipated to feature an IP69-rated chassis for added durability.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 16:11 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro periscope camera, chipset, retail box tipped online ahead of launch this October
