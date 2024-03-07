Realme Narzo 70 Pro set to launch soon; check rumoured features, specs and more

Realme is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro in India this month, gradually unveiling its standout features through teasers on Amazon. The latest revelations from the Amazon microsite shed light on the smartphone's camera capabilities and other notable features.

One of the standout features of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro is its camera, which boasts a Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS. This impressive 50MP sensor, measuring 1/1.56 inches, is commonly found in top-tier smartphones and certain older flagship models. In addition to the advanced camera, Realme has integrated Air Gesture support into the Narzo 70 Pro, allowing users to navigate the phone's interface through hand gestures from a distance. Reports suggest that these Air Gestures will include over 10 different gestures, providing intuitive controls beyond traditional touch input. Importantly, these gestures are expected to extend not only to the Realme interface but also to third-party apps, enhancing usability across a variety of applications, 91Mobiles reported.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro Expected Features

The design of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro adopts a sleek hole-punch display, featuring a flat screen and slim bezels for a modern aesthetic. Positioned on the right edge are the volume rocker and power button, while the back showcases a circular camera island reminiscent of its predecessor, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

Anticipated to debut as a 5G-enabled smartphone, the Narzo 70 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera configuration on the rear, complemented by an LED flash. Rumours suggest that the phone will run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 chipset, offering a streamlined user experience with a reduced number of pre-installed apps. The Narzo 70 Pro will be available for puchase on Amazon in India.

While there is speculation surrounding the possibility that the Narzo 70 Pro might be a rebranded version of the Realme 12 Plus 5G, concrete details will only be revealed upon its official launch in India. Realme has confirmed the smartphone's launch this month, although the exact date remains undisclosed.