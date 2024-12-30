Realme Neo 7 ‘The Bad Guys Limited Edition’ confirmed to launch in January 2025 - All details

Realme is set to launch the Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition," in China on January 3, 2025. Here’s what Realme has special in store for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 30 2024, 12:30 IST
Realme Neo 7 ‘The Bad Guys Limited Edition
Realme Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" is confirmed to launch on January 3rd with unique design and features. (Realme )

Realme is preparing to unveil the Realme Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" on January 3, 2025 in China. This exclusive version of the Neo 7 will feature a unique "Sword Soul Silver" colour. The launch follows the earlier release of the standard Realme Neo 7, which boasts the Dimensity 9300 Plus chip and a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme Neo 7 “The Bad Guys Limited Edition”: Design and Customisation Options

The design of the "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" draws inspiration from the Longquan Sword, reflected in a radiant silver stamping process. This effect imitates the cold glint of a sword. The back of the phone showcases micro-engraved patterns featuring the Bu Liang Ren emblem and the Tian An Xing design. When illuminated, this design forms a four-pointed star.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Furthermore, the Realme Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" will be available in two variants: Chinese Comics Collection Customisation and Painting Rivers and Lakes: The Bad Guys. Reservations for the phone have already begun in China, priced at 0 Yuan. Customers who reserve the device can receive gifts valued at 1390 Yuan, 6 interest-free instalments, a maximum subsidy of 1200 Yuan for old-for-new exchanges, and a free Tencent Video VIP card for students. Additionally, those who reserve the phone will receive a 30 Yuan red envelope, and there will be a live broadcast of The Bad Guys Season 7 Double City Advance Viewing.

Realme Neo 7: Key Specifications and Features (China)

The Realme Neo 7 features a 6.78-inch BOE S2 OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 9300+ chip and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It supports 80W fast charging for its 7,000mAh battery.

For photography, the Realme Neo 7 includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera. It runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 12:30 IST
