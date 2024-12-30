Realme Neo 7 ‘The Bad Guys Limited Edition’ confirmed to launch in January 2025 - All details

Realme is preparing to unveil the Realme Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" on January 3, 2025 in China. This exclusive version of the Neo 7 will feature a unique "Sword Soul Silver" colour. The launch follows the earlier release of the standard Realme Neo 7, which boasts the Dimensity 9300 Plus chip and a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme Neo 7 “The Bad Guys Limited Edition”: Design and Customisation Options

The design of the "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" draws inspiration from the Longquan Sword, reflected in a radiant silver stamping process. This effect imitates the cold glint of a sword. The back of the phone showcases micro-engraved patterns featuring the Bu Liang Ren emblem and the Tian An Xing design. When illuminated, this design forms a four-pointed star.

You may be interested in 14% OFF 14% OFF Realme GT 7 Pro Mars Orange

Mars Orange 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Turbo Yellow

Turbo Yellow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 27% OFF 27% OFF Realme C63 5G Starry Gold

Starry Gold 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 25% OFF 25% OFF Realme C65 Purple Nebula

Purple Nebula 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Apple discontinues iPhone SE and iPhone 14 as USB-C becomes mandatory charging standard in EU

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Furthermore, the Realme Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" will be available in two variants: Chinese Comics Collection Customisation and Painting Rivers and Lakes: The Bad Guys. Reservations for the phone have already begun in China, priced at 0 Yuan. Customers who reserve the device can receive gifts valued at 1390 Yuan, 6 interest-free instalments, a maximum subsidy of 1200 Yuan for old-for-new exchanges, and a free Tencent Video VIP card for students. Additionally, those who reserve the phone will receive a 30 Yuan red envelope, and there will be a live broadcast of The Bad Guys Season 7 Double City Advance Viewing.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro set for BIG design changes in 2025- Here's what we know

Realme Neo 7: Key Specifications and Features (China)

The Realme Neo 7 features a 6.78-inch BOE S2 OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Dimensity 9300+ chip and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It supports 80W fast charging for its 7,000mAh battery.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leaked, but don't get your hopes up

For photography, the Realme Neo 7 includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera. It runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!