Realme P1 Speed 5G with Dimensity 7300 Energy launching next week in India: Here’s what to expect
Realme is set to launch the Realme P1 Speed 5G in India on October 15, featuring the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset and gamer-focused features.
Realme has confirmed plans to launch the Realme P1 Speed 5G smartphone in India. This new model will debut on October 15, 2024, according to an official teaser from the company. The launch follows the introduction of the Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro earlier this year, expanding the P series lineup in the Indian market.
The Realme P1 Speed 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, a significant upgrade aimed at enhancing mobile performance. While Realme has not disclosed the complete specifications yet, the teaser reveals some notable features of the device.
mobile to buy?
Realme P1 Speed 5G: Key Features (Expected)
The smartphone will include a large circular camera module on its rear, maintaining the ultra-slim design characteristic of the P1 series. According to the teaser, users can expect a display with a high screen-to-body ratio, likely providing an immersive viewing experience. The OLED display will support a refresh rate of 120Hz, catering to the needs of mobile gamers.
Realme positions the P1 Speed 5G as a gaming-centric device. The smartphone will include a GT Mode for optimal gaming performance and achieve a TUV SUD Lag-free mobile gaming certification. This certification highlights the company's commitment to delivering smooth gaming experiences. The device will also promise support for 90fps gaming, ensuring that gamers can enjoy high-performance gameplay.
In terms of storage, the smartphone is expected to offer configurations up to 256GB of internal storage, paired with a RAM configuration that likely includes virtual RAM expansion, enhancing multitasking capabilities.
The device is likely to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, coupled with a 45W wired fast charging. This battery capacity aims to keep users connected and engaged without frequent recharging.
The Realme P1 Speed 5G will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart, with the official launch set for next week. As the launch date approaches, consumers can look forward to more details about this upcoming device.
