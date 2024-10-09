Realme P1 Speed 5G with Dimensity 7300 Energy launching next week in India: Here’s what to expect

Realme has confirmed plans to launch the Realme P1 Speed 5G smartphone in India. This new model will debut on October 15, 2024, according to an official teaser from the company. The launch follows the introduction of the Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro earlier this year, expanding the P series lineup in the Indian market.

The Realme P1 Speed 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, a significant upgrade aimed at enhancing mobile performance. While Realme has not disclosed the complete specifications yet, the teaser reveals some notable features of the device.

You may be interested in 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Turbo Yellow

Turbo Yellow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 16% OFF 16% OFF Realme C63 5G Starry Gold

Starry Gold 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 25% OFF 25% OFF Realme C65 Purple Nebula

Purple Nebula 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 29% OFF 29% OFF Realme 13 Pro 256GB Monet Gold

Monet Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: Apple October event 2024: iPad Mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Realme P1 Speed 5G: Key Features (Expected)

The smartphone will include a large circular camera module on its rear, maintaining the ultra-slim design characteristic of the P1 series. According to the teaser, users can expect a display with a high screen-to-body ratio, likely providing an immersive viewing experience. The OLED display will support a refresh rate of 120Hz, catering to the needs of mobile gamers.

Realme positions the P1 Speed 5G as a gaming-centric device. The smartphone will include a GT Mode for optimal gaming performance and achieve a TUV SUD Lag-free mobile gaming certification. This certification highlights the company's commitment to delivering smooth gaming experiences. The device will also promise support for 90fps gaming, ensuring that gamers can enjoy high-performance gameplay.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro colour variants leaked, showcases new exciting titanium colours

In terms of storage, the smartphone is expected to offer configurations up to 256GB of internal storage, paired with a RAM configuration that likely includes virtual RAM expansion, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

The device is likely to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, coupled with a 45W wired fast charging. This battery capacity aims to keep users connected and engaged without frequent recharging.

Also read: Honor X60 series set to launch on October 16: Check anticipated specs, features and more

The Realme P1 Speed 5G will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart, with the official launch set for next week. As the launch date approaches, consumers can look forward to more details about this upcoming device.