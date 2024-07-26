Realme P1 vs P1 Pro: Specifications and features compared, know which one is right for you

Realme recently introduced its new P1 series, positioning these devices between its flagship number series and budget-friendly C-series. This comparison will delve into the key aspects of the Realme P1 and the Realme P1 Pro to help you make an informed decision.

Realme P1 vs P1 Pro: Price and Design

The Realme P1 and P1 Pro follow the design cues of the Realme 12 series, featuring a circular camera module with five cutouts—two for cameras, one for the flash, and two empty. The primary design distinction is the display type: the P1 has a flat-screen, while the P1 Pro boasts a curved screen. Both models are available in Phoenix Red, Peacock Green, and Parrot Blue, with a brushed finish.

Realme P1 vs P1 Pro: Display and Performance

Both devices feature AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme P1 offers up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, making it brighter than the P1 Pro, which peaks at 950 nits. Despite the lower brightness, the P1 Pro's curved screen and higher screen-to-body ratio give it a more premium look.

In terms of performance, the Realme P1 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Realme P1 Pro, on the other hand, utilizes the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, also with 8GB of RAM and options for either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Realme P1 vs P1 Pro: Camera and Software

The Realme P1 features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP front camera. It lacks 4K video recording capabilities on both the front and rear cameras. The P1 Pro, meanwhile, includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens, and supports 4K video recording on the rear cameras. It shares the same 16MP front camera as the P1.

Both devices run on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 and support up to three years of OS updates. They also share identical battery specifications, each equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

For budget-conscious buyers, the Realme P1 offers many of the same features as the P1 Pro at a lower price point. However, for those seeking better performance and a more stylish design, the Realme P1 Pro stands out as the superior choice. Both devices present strong entries in Realme's lineup, catering to different needs and preferences.

