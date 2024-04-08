Realme to launch India-exclusive P series smartphones soon: Details

Realme has become one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. With a greater customer base, the company is planning to announce India-exclusive smartphones which are said to be the “power series.” The Realme P series smartphones are expected to launch in the mid-range smartphone market. Realme's Vice President Chase Xu made an official announcement about the devices. Now several leaks about the devices have started to circulate. Know what's coming with the new Realme P series smartphones.

Realme's Vice President Chase Xu shared a video via an X post revealing the existence of the P series smartphones. The post said, “P=Power The Only word in our heads when we decided to change the game.” The video also revealed that the devices aim to bring new smartphone experiences for young customers and it will go on sale on Flipkart once officially launched.

According to Abhishek Yadav, a tipster who shared a post on X claimed that under the Realme P-series, the company may introduce two models: Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro. The base model is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, whereas the Pro model may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Therefore, the Realme smartphones are expected to be performance driven. In the coming days, it is expected that the company will reveal more details about the upcoming devices. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what the Realme P series smartphones will have in store for the users.

Apart from Chase Xu's announcement, the information on the smartphone's processor is based on leaks and speculation. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official release to know more about the upcoming smartphone and how it will cater for the requirements of the mid-range smartphone market. Since the beginning of the year, the company has given back-to-back releases with Realme 12x being the recently launched smartphone.

