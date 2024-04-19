 Samsung Galaxy F15 with 8GB RAM launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F15 with 8GB RAM launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy F15 variant in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Check price, specs, features and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2024, 18:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy F15 with 8GB RAM launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more
Apple introduces AirPlay for hotel rooms, allowing guests to stream content from their devices to compatible TVs. (Samsung)

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F15 smartphone lineup in India by introducing a new variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This latest addition joins the existing 4GB and 6GB RAM versions already available in the market.

The Samsung Galaxy F15, known for its affordability, comes with an FHD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It boasts a 50MP rear camera and is equipped with a large 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F15 8GB+ 128GB: Price and Availability

The newly launched 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy F15 is priced at Rs. 15999. Users have the choice of selecting from Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colour options. Alternatively, the 4GB variant is available at Rs. 12999, while the 6GB version retails at Rs. 14499. Interested buyers can make their purchase online through Flipkart or visit authorised retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy F15 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F15 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card.

Running on the Android 14 operating system with Samsung's One UI 6 overlay, the Samsung Galaxy F15 promises four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

In terms of photography, it sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, users can rely on the 13MP front camera.

Additionally, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and houses a hefty 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 18:19 IST
