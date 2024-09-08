 Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: Know which mid-ranger to buy | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: Know which mid-ranger to buy

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: Check out the specs comparison to know which smartphone is the best option in the segment.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 08 2024, 13:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G
Know the different between Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: Finding a feature-filled smartphone under Rs.20000 is not an easy task, as several smartphones under this price bracket are launched every few days. However, some of the smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G have been gaining popularity in the segment due to attention-grabbing specifications and features. If you are also planning to buy a smartphone under Rs.20000 then check out the detailed comparison between Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. 

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

Design and display: In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G comes with a more premium look in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G as it has been following the same design pattern for quite some time now. Additionally, the Galaxy M35 5G weighs 222 grams, whereas, the Nord CE 4 Lite weighs 191 grams and it has also received an IP54 rating. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Galaxy M35 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness, making it brighter. However, Samsung comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and Widevine L1 certification.
 

Also read: Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5


Camera:  The Galaxy M35 5G features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Whereas, the  OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT 600 and OIS support and a 2MP depth macro camera.

For selfies, the  Galaxy M35 5G sports a 13MP camera, whereas, the OnePlus offers a 16MP camera. 


Performance and battery: The Samsung Galaxy M35 is powered by Exynos 1380 with Mali G68 MP5 and up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with Adreno 619 and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. 

Also read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Mid-range smartphones under Rs.25000

For lasting performance, the Galaxy M35 is backed by a 6000mAh battery, and the Nord CE 4 Lite is backed by a 5500mAh battery. 

Price: The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.19999 for 6GB+128GB storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G comes at a starting price of 19,999 for 8GB+128GB storage variant. 

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 13:00 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy M35 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: Know which mid-ranger to buy
