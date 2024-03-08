 Samsung Galaxy S23 5G now available with a big price cut on Amazon! Grab the offer now | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G now available with a big price cut on Amazon! Grab the offer now

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G has received a big price cut on Amazon, making it more accessible to consumers. Check discounts, exchange offers and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 08 2024, 11:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
Experience stunning photography and seamless performance with the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, now more affordable than ever. (samsung)
Experience stunning photography and seamless performance with the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, now more affordable than ever. (samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G has received a significant price cut on Amazon, making it more accessible to smartphone enthusiasts. With a whopping 28% discount, the smartphone is now available at Rs. 64,999, down from its original price of Rs. 89,999. This price reduction presents an excellent opportunity for users to upgrade to a premium device at a more affordable price point.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Offers and discounts

In addition to the price cut, customers can avail themselves of various offers and discounts to further enhance their purchase experience. There are multiple bank offers available, providing discounts of up to Rs. 9,000 on select credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards. Furthermore, customers can opt for a convenient EMI payment option with no extra cost, saving up to Rs. 5,101.44 on select credit cards, HDFC Bank debit cards, and Amazon Pay Later. Partner offers also allow users to get a GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

About Samsung Galaxy S23 5G:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts impressive features that justify its popularity among smartphone users. Equipped with the latest Android 13.0 operating system and 5G cellular technology, it ensures seamless connectivity and enhanced performance. The smartphone's standout feature is its advanced camera system, particularly its Nightography mode, which delivers stunning low-light photos and videos with enhanced clarity and vividness.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring recycled materials such as glass and PET film and colored with natural dyes. This eco-friendly approach reflects Samsung's commitment to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, ensuring smooth and efficient performance even during intensive tasks like mobile gaming. The device is engineered to provide power without compromising on battery life, offering users a seamless experience throughout the day.

The price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G coupled with its impressive features and sustainability initiatives make it an attractive option for users looking for a premium smartphone experience at a more affordable price.

First Published Date: 08 Mar, 11:22 IST
