Samsung Galaxy S24 FE successor may feature this big design change: What we know

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE recently made its debut and details about its successor have already started to do rounds on the internet. Over the past few weeks, we have heard that Samsung has been working to slim down its devices to reignite customers' interest and as per a latest report by TheElec, it may be the one big noticeable change in the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Reports suggest that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 FE with a sleek new design, potentially featuring a 6.7-inch display. In a bid to create a slimmer profile, the company may opt for a thinner battery that offers a larger surface area, although it remains uncertain if this will indeed be the final design choice.

You may be interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 7% OFF 7% OFF Samsung Galaxy A55 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF Samsung Galaxy F15 Ash Black

Ash Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get this big design upgrade

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may be powered by MediaTek chipset

In a surprising turn, tipster Junkanlosreve has indicated that Samsung may equip the Galaxy S25 FE with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Initially, it was believed that the standard Galaxy S25 would incorporate this chip, but recent claims suggest a shift in strategy, with the Dimensity processor now earmarked for the FE model.

It's important to note that the Galaxy S25 FE is still in the early stages of development, and while these insights are intriguing, they should be taken with caution. As with any upcoming smartphone, changes to design and specifications are likely as Samsung refines the device ahead of its anticipated launch in late 2025.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case

As the tech community awaits more concrete details, excitement builds around what the Galaxy S25 FE could bring to the market, especially for consumers seeking a balance of style and performance.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!