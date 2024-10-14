 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE successor may feature this big design change: What we know | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE successor may feature this big design change: What we know

Initially, it was believed that the standard Galaxy S25 would incorporate this chip, but recent claims suggest a shift in strategy.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 12:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE successor may feature this big design change: What we know
It’s important to note that the Galaxy S25 FE is still in the early stages of development, and while these insights are intriguing, they should be taken with caution. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE recently made its debut and details about its successor have already started to do rounds on the internet. Over the past few weeks, we have heard that Samsung has been working to slim down its devices to reignite customers' interest and as per a latest report by TheElec, it may be the one big noticeable change in the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Reports suggest that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 FE with a sleek new design, potentially featuring a 6.7-inch display. In a bid to create a slimmer profile, the company may opt for a thinner battery that offers a larger surface area, although it remains uncertain if this will indeed be the final design choice.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999₹42,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,140₹15,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may get this big design upgrade

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may be powered by MediaTek chipset

In a surprising turn, tipster Junkanlosreve has indicated that Samsung may equip the Galaxy S25 FE with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Initially, it was believed that the standard Galaxy S25 would incorporate this chip, but recent claims suggest a shift in strategy, with the Dimensity processor now earmarked for the FE model.

It's important to note that the Galaxy S25 FE is still in the early stages of development, and while these insights are intriguing, they should be taken with caution. As with any upcoming smartphone, changes to design and specifications are likely as Samsung refines the device ahead of its anticipated launch in late 2025.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case

As the tech community awaits more concrete details, excitement builds around what the Galaxy S25 FE could bring to the market, especially for consumers seeking a balance of style and performance.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 12:14 IST
Tags:
Trending: xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details apple making it easier to remove batteries, iphone 17 pro models to come with… samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone se 4 launch likely in march: why it may be the best option for most buyers apple october event 2024: ipad mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- all details iphone se 4 launch inching closer: lg, boe to make displays for apple mid-ranger iphone 16 pro models beat standard models in sales, ai features may shift the tide millions of indians are buying used mobiles over new ones: 5g and iphone effect? vivo v40e vs realme 13 pro: here’s comparison between popular smartphones
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 FE successor may feature this big design change: What we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port set to bring new mods, features, and exciting possibilities this October
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘Co-Op’ gameplay feature yet to be confirmed
You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says

You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here
Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port to launch soon at $49.99; Is It worth the price for gamers?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets