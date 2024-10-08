 Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ may come with Dimensity 9400 chipset | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ may come with Dimensity 9400 chipset

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ will likely feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip instead of Snapdragon or Exynos, know what Google revealed.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 12:53 IST
Check out what’s coming with the new Galaxy S25 series (REUTERS)

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ will likely make its debut in January 2025. As the launch nears, more details about the upcoming flagships have been circulating online. Now, a new leak about the standard models has surfaced which may not excite Samsung fans. With the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the company may discard the use of Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets to integrate the flagship MediaTek chip. Know what Samsung may bring next year with its flagships. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup may feature only Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips due to low Exynos 2500 yield: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ processor

According to a GizmoChina report, Google in its Deepmind's September 26 statement hinted towards the use of MediaTek Dimensity 9400 for Samsung phones. The statement highlights the use of AlphaChips by external organizations and that, “MediaTek, one of the top chip design companies in the world, extended AlphaChip to accelerate the development of their most advanced chips — like the Dimensity Flagship 5G used in Samsung mobile phones.” 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As it mentions “Samsung mobile phones”, the company has never used MediaTek chipset for its smartphones. Over the years, the S-series smartphones have been powered by the flagship Snapdragon and in-house Exynos chipset. However, this year, Samsung used a Dimensity 9300+ SoC for the Galaxy Tab S10 series instead of the Snapdragon chips. Therefore, it is a possibility that Samsung may adopt  MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chips for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series may get significant price jump due to this one reason

In recent reports, it has been stated that Samsung has been facing a low-yield issue of the 3nm process, causing a delay in matching the desired efficiency. Due to this reason, Samsung may switch to Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ rumours

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ are expected to feature an armour aluminium frame for greater protection. The standard flagship may also get a slightly bigger display of 6.36-inch. The smartphones may also get camera upgardes with a new  Sony sensor. There are also rumours about changes in the camera layout. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to get big performance jump, may feature 16GB RAM

In the coming years, Samsung may plan to improve its battery life with greater battery capacity or with new chipset technology. Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ may have improved battery life than predecessors. 

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 12:53 IST
