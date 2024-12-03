Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Top 10 US shows to watch on OTT: From Bridgerton, Doctor Who to The Agency and more

Top 10 US shows to watch on OTT: From Bridgerton, Doctor Who to The Agency and more

Looking for the best shows to binge before the year ends? Check out these top 10 thrilling, dramatic, and captivating series streaming on major OTT platforms.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 03 2024, 14:56 IST
Discover the top 10 must-watch US shows on OTT platforms to binge before the year ends.

Top US TV Shows: As 2024 nears its end, streaming platforms in the US are offering a wide range of exciting new shows, from gripping dramas to fascinating documentaries. Whether you're a fan of historical romance, thrilling mysteries, or fantasy, there's something to binge this season. Here's a look at the top 10 shows currently trending on major OTT services:

1. Bridgerton (Season 3)

The beloved period drama returns for its third season. Penelope Featherington faces the aftermath of Colin Bridgerton's hurtful words and decides to find a husband. Meanwhile, Colin returns from his travels with a new look and tries to win Penelope back. Tensions rise as Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown is threatened.

2. Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

This documentary reveals the story of dancers caught in a cult disguised as a management company. Focusing on Miranda Wilking and other former members, it explores the psychological manipulation they endured and the lengths their families went to free them.

3. House of the Dragon (Season 2)

The second season of this Game of Thrones prequel intensifies the battle for the Iron Throne. Expect more dragons, more intrigue, and greater focus on key characters like Aemond Targaryen. The stakes rise as bloodshed and betrayal loom over Westeros.

4. Doctor Who (New Season)

Ncuti Gatwa stars as the 15th Doctor in the latest season of this iconic series. With a fresh direction and larger-than-life stories, Doctor Who continues to captivate audiences. The first episode has left fans eager for more.

5. Fallout

Amazon's adaptation of the popular video game series brings a post-apocalyptic world to life. Lucy, a vault dweller, ventures into a nuclear wasteland to rescue her father. Following the success of The Last of Us, Fallout delivers another engaging video game adaptation.

6. Family Guy: Gift of the White Guy

In this holiday special, Peter Griffin embarks on a quest to recover Lois' Christmas brooch, while Stewie learns he's on Santa's naughty list. This festive episode is full of humor and chaos.

7. Dr. Odyssey

Set aboard a luxury cruise ship, Dr. Odyssey follows Max, the newly appointed on-board doctor, as he handles medical emergencies in an isolated environment. The series explores high-stakes scenarios and emotional moments.

8. The Madness

This crime thriller follows media expert Muncie Daniels, who stumbles upon a murder while in the Poconos. As he tries to clear his name, he uncovers dangerous secrets that put his life at risk.

9. True Detective: Night Country

The latest season of True Detective takes detectives Liz Danzers and Evangeline Navarro to Alaska to investigate the disappearance of six men from a research station. The series combines suspense with philosophical musings.

10. The Agency

A thrilling series based on Le Bureau des légendes takes viewers into the world of espionage and national security. As spies confront existential threats, the stakes have never been higher.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 14:56 IST
