Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price leaked! Set to be more expensive than Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price has been leaked ahead of launch. Check the expected price here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 11:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 beats iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 in 5 ways and here is why
image caption
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes its Cover Display more useful this year with shortcuts to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlane mode, and similar toggles. You can also see notifications and use it as a viewfinder for the main cameras. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The 6.7-inch display when unfolded offers a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The slim and uniform bezels are an added bonus and it is no less than a conventional flagship phone display, (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has its own Flex mode features for the cameras. You can fold it in half and leave it on the surface for a tripod-like functionality. When clicking someone’s portrait, you can use the Cover Display to show them a tiny preview of the photo. When closed, you can use the 12MP + 12MP main rear cameras for selfies by using the Cover Display as a viewfinder. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Despite being a foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has IPX8 rating, which means it will survive light showers and moisture well.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
5/6 The Flex mode on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 allows for more utility features when folded half, the most interesting one being the trackpad function that lets you use the bottom half to slide away the photos. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at a price of Rs. 89,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch is expected next month. (Representative) (HT Tech)

Samsung is on the verge of hosting its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, where you will likely see the launch of a pair of its foldable smartphones. Among these is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. As we are nearing the launch, the leaks and rumours are boosting the excitement around these upcoming smartphones. So far, a lot has been reported about the display upgrade, cameras, and performance and now, the latest leak has shed light on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price well ahead of launch. Here is how much it may cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price leak

A report by TechManiacs has indicated that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 price may take a substantial leap compared to the price of the Flip 4 last year. The rumoured pricing for the new model stands at €1299 (around Rs. 116440) for an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It must be noted that the Galaxy Z Flip 4's launch price for the same storage variant was set at €1099. That means it is expected to get an almost 20 percent price hike when compared to its previous avatar.

GSMArena report suggests that there may be a difference in price due to VAT, but that will not translate into more than €30-40 hike. However, the final price will be revealed during the Unpacked event, which is tipped to be held in the last week of July.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs and features (expected)

One of the most notable and talked about leaks is the cover display! Samsung is expected to upgrade the Z Flip 5 cover display to a whopping 3.4 inches. It will be a massive upgrade over the 1.9-inch cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Moreover, the new flip is expected to get an upgrade of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some leaks suggest that the next Galaxy Flip phone will have an IP58 rating.

25 Jun, 11:18 IST
