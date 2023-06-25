Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price leaked! Set to be more expensive than Galaxy Z Flip 4?
Samsung is on the verge of hosting its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, where you will likely see the launch of a pair of its foldable smartphones. Among these is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. As we are nearing the launch, the leaks and rumours are boosting the excitement around these upcoming smartphones. So far, a lot has been reported about the display upgrade, cameras, and performance and now, the latest leak has shed light on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price well ahead of launch. Here is how much it may cost.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price leak
A report by TechManiacs has indicated that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 price may take a substantial leap compared to the price of the Flip 4 last year. The rumoured pricing for the new model stands at €1299 (around Rs. 116440) for an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It must be noted that the Galaxy Z Flip 4's launch price for the same storage variant was set at €1099. That means it is expected to get an almost 20 percent price hike when compared to its previous avatar.
GSMArena report suggests that there may be a difference in price due to VAT, but that will not translate into more than €30-40 hike. However, the final price will be revealed during the Unpacked event, which is tipped to be held in the last week of July.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs and features (expected)
One of the most notable and talked about leaks is the cover display! Samsung is expected to upgrade the Z Flip 5 cover display to a whopping 3.4 inches. It will be a massive upgrade over the 1.9-inch cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Moreover, the new flip is expected to get an upgrade of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some leaks suggest that the next Galaxy Flip phone will have an IP58 rating.
