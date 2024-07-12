Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 vs Galaxy Z Flip5: Which foldable mobile phone should you buy?

Samsung launched the latest iteration of its foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, on Wednesday. Compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, it boasts improvements across the board, including a higher resolution camera, enhanced durability, increased RAM, and a bunch of new AI features that are specifically designed to take advantage of the foldable form factor. Can't decide if it's worth upgrading from your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? Here's a comparison to help you make up your mind.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 vs Galaxy Z Flip5 : Design and Display

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 maintain identical designs, weight, and dimensions, featuring a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch main screen. The latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 is slightly thinner when folded (14.9mm vs 15.1mm). Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 enhances screen brightness to 2,600 nits from the previous 1,750 nits on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, improving visibility under sunlight. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also introduces an "Enhanced Armor Aluminium Frame" and IP48 water resistance, a slight upgrade from IPX8 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Blue

Blue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: Check out the detailed specs, features, and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 vs Galaxy Z Flip5: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces a significant upgrade in its camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a notable improvement from the 12MP primary shooter on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both models share a 12MP ultrawide lens, though neither includes a dedicated telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Performance and Software

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which provides significant performance improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 featured in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers a more efficient and responsive experience, with CPU and GPU speeds increased by 30 percent and 25 percent, respectively, and NPU performance for AI workloads doubled. It also has a base edition with 12GB RAM, which is more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 8GB.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched at Unpacked 2024 Event: Specs, features and all that is new [Explained]

Both devices come with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 guaranteed one additional software update over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also brings new Galaxy AI capabilities that improve the user experience with AI-assisted functionalities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 vs Galaxy Z Flip5 : Battery

Samsung increases the Galaxy Z Flip 6's battery capacity to 4,000mAh, up from 3,700mAh in the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This improvement, together with the more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, should result in better battery life, however charging speeds remain limited to 25W wired and 15W wireless.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and 5 new gadgets launched at Unpacked 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 vs Galaxy Z Flip5: Making the Choice

If you prioritise enhanced performance, camera capabilities, and potential battery improvements, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers compelling reasons to upgrade. However, users content with the Galaxy Z Flip 5's specifications may find it a cost-effective choice. With a starting price of Rs. 99,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Rs. 1,09,999 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the latter is a more worthwhile purchase for individuals looking for the newest features and improved performance.