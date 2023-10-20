'Thank you, Apple! iPhone 14 car crash detection feature SAVES life of a user; how it works

In this fast-moving world where many of us drive our cars on a daily basis, all it takes is one unfortunate moment for an accident to happen. The consequences can be potentially lethal and sometimes due to no fault of our own. Once a car crashes, often time life and death situations are often determined on the basis of how fast medical assistance reaches them. We witnessed the same recently when Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a near-fatal car accident. In his case, a good samaritan quickly called an ambulance and Pant was able to make a full recovery. But what if there is nobody to do the same for you? This is where your iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series can become crucial. In particular, the iPhone crash detection feature.

A Redditor found this out the hard way. Posting on the r/iPhone subreddit, a user named IndependenceLong5230 posted an image with the title ‘thank you Apple'. In the post, the user shared a screenshot of a Message the iPhone sent to emergency services and their emergency contacts. The text mentioned that the iPhone had called emergency services after it detected a car crash. It also sent the location right after the crash. Another message showed the user's changed location after they were relocated to the hospital.

The Redditor also added a caption to explain the situation. The caption read, “Got into my first car crash as a passenger, and medics were surprised we walked away with only a few fractures. thank you to the Apple SOS feature for calling 911 as i was in a state where I couldn't, and notifying my emergency contacts of the situation”.

iPhone's car crash feature

This unique and potentially life-saving feature was added to the iPhone 14 series and has continued in the iPhone 15 as well. It is also available on the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Crash Detection is designed to detect severe car crashes—such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers—involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars. When a severe car crash is detected, your iPhone or Apple Watch sounds an alarm and displays an alert. The alert warns that the user may have gotten in a car crash and the emergency services and the emergency contacts will be alerted of the same.

The user gets a 20-second delay during which they can either dismiss the alert or call emergency services themselves. If the user is unconscious or not in a position to make the call, then the iPhone will send the alert. This feature is on by default in the iPhones that support this feature.

