Vivo X200 Pro with 'Mini' branding leaked: Why it will be nothing like iPhone

Vivo is expected to bring back the ‘mini’ moniker with the Vivo X200 Pro mini. Here’s what we know so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 18:14 IST
vivo x200 pro mini
Vivo X200 Pro mini is reportedly going to feature a 6.3-inch display, making it similar to the iPhone 16 Pro in size. (Vivo)

It is 2024, and Apple's mini-branded iPhone models are nowhere to be seen. The last ‘mini' was the iPhone 13 mini, which debuted in 2021. Since 2022, all we have seen are a slew of Plus, Max, and Ultra phones taking the spotlight. But now, Vivo, of all companies, is supposedly jumping on the mini bandwagon with leaks of the Vivo X200 Pro mini surfacing. Yes, an X-series mini phone— you read that right. It will likely join the lineup, which consists of two other devices: the Vivo X200 and the larger Vivo X200 Pro. However, despite the mini branding, the X200 Pro mini may not be that "mini" after all—read on to find out why.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini: Is The Mini Era Back?

Despite what the branding may suggest, you shouldn't expect an iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 12 mini-sized phone. This is because the device in question could end up sporting a 6.3-inch OLED panel, and while it is “compact” by today's standards, it certainly isn't mini. GSM Arena reports that the device could share an identical design with its larger sibling, the X200 Pro, and may feature a circular camera setup on the back. Additionally, it is expected to retain the flat sides—reminiscent of the flagship designs launched this year—and could also feature a four-way quad-curved display.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Furthermore, the report mentions that a leaked image from Chinese social platforms compares the alleged device to the iPhone 16 Pro, and they are almost identical in size. So, with this context, do you still think it can be called a mini? Well, we don't think so—not yet, at least. Consider that the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini both had 5.4-inch displays, which, combined with the edge-to-edge design, made them comparable in size to the iPhone 15S and the original iPhone SE—making them super compact and handy. So, while the Vivo X200 Pro mini may pack some serious camera prowess, it won't resemble the iPhone minis of yesteryear.

What Could the Vivo X200 Series Be Priced At?

So far, the information surrounding the lineup has been scarce, but leaks from Weibo suggest that the Vivo X200 could start at CNY 3,999 (around 48,000), the X200 Pro at CNY 5,199 (around 62,000), and the smallest of the lot, the X200 Pro mini, could be priced at CNY 4,599 (around 55,000). It's unclear when these devices will officially launch in China or India, but with leaks emerging frequently, it seems bound to happen soon. Last year, Vivo launched the X100 series in January 2024, so it wouldn't be surprising to see these devices around the same time next year.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 18:14 IST
