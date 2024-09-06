 World’s first button-less smartphone coming soon, Xiaomi’s old prototype leaked | Mobile News

World’s first button-less smartphone coming soon, Xiaomi’s old prototype leaked

If reports are to be believed, Xiaomi will launch its first button-less smartphone in 2025.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 10:19 IST
Xiaomi Wangshu was a part of the MIX series. Being the only button-less smartphone, the device obviously does not have any physical buttons. (REUTERS)

World's first smartphone without any buttons has been under work for quite some time now. Codenamed ‘Zhuque', the model stacks on Xiaomi's initial experiment of developing a phone without a physical button around 1.5 years ago. Although the company gave up on launching that model named ‘Wangshu', Xiaomi is once again headed two towards a button-less smartphone and this time, it may make it to the end users. In its latest report, Gizmochina has shared some new information along with prototype images of Xiaomi Wangshu as sourced from popular Chinese forum CoolAPK.

Xiaomi Wangshu: World's first button-less smartphone

As per the prototype image, Xiaomi Wangshu was a part of the MIX series. Being the only button-less smartphone, the device obviously does not have any physical buttons. It has a MIX logo on top and bottom. As per the user Einewill, who shared the images on Chinese forum CoolAPK, Xiaomi Wangshu had 2K 120Hz LTPO display and came with a 4500mAh battery. The battery of the smartphone had support for 200W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The report further reveals that Wangshu was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also featured an under display camera.

If reports are to be believed, Xiaomi will launch its first button-less smartphone in 2025. Although it may be a completely different model, one can not deny that Wangshu will get the credit for being a stepping stone towards that device. Although the Chinese tech company has experimented with various prototype MIX devices in the past, none of these prototypes ever made it to the consumer market. Currently, Xiaomi is working on a new buttonless model under the codename ‘Zhuque.' There is hope that Xiaomi will see this innovative project through to completion, allowing users to experience this exclusive and cutting-edge device.

With the development of the Zhuque, enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly anticipate that this groundbreaking smartphone will finally become available to the public.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 10:19 IST
Tags:
