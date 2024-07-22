Xiaomi Mix Flip with 4.01-inch cover display launched: Check specs, features, price and more

Xiaomi introduced the Mix Flip in China on July 19, marking its entry into the clamshell foldable smartphone market. The launch event also featured the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Redmi K70 Ultra. The Mix Flip operates on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and includes a 4,780mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. It boasts a 4.01-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED cover screen and a dual rear camera system developed with Leica. The device runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on Android 14.

Xiaomi Mix Flip: Price and Availability

The Mix Flip starts at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 69,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB version is priced at CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 74,800), while the 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 7,299 (about Rs. 84,000). It is available in black, purple, and white, with a special "Phoenix Feather Fiber Edition" available for the 512GB model. The phone will go on sale in China from July 23 at 10 am local time (7:30 am IST) and is currently available for pre-sale on Xiaomi's official China website.

Xiaomi Mix Flip: Specifications and Features

The Mix Flip features a 6.86-inch 1.5K (2,912 x 1,224 pixels) flexible AMOLED inner display, supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The cover screen also utilises a 4.01-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED panel. Both displays support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and are protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass.

Under the hood, the Mix Flip is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 750 GPU, offering up to 16GB of LPPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The dual rear cameras include a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary sensor and a 50MP OmniVision OV60A40 sensor with a telephoto lens providing up to 2x optical zoom. The front camera has a 32MP OV32B sensor.

The phone's connectivity features include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, USB Type-C 2 Gen 1, and NFC. Additionally, It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device measures 167.5 x 74.02 x 16.19mm when folded and 7.8mm when unfolded, weighing 192g.