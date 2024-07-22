Honor 200 5G vs Realme GT 6T: Know which smartphone is better under Rs.35000 [ specs compared]

Honor 200 5G vs Realme GT 6T: In the past few months, we have witnessed several smartphones being launched in the high-mid range segment. However, there are two new smartphones which have been gaining much popularity for their design, camera features, and premium-like performance. Yes, we are talking about the new Honor 200 5G and the Realme GT 6T. While both smartphones were announced under Rs.35000, it is worth questioning which mid-range smartphone is better in terms of specifications and features. Check out the in-depth specs comparison between the Honor 200 5G and Realme GT 6T.

Honor 200 5G vs Realme GT 6T

Display: The Honor 200 5G features a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone offers FHD+ resolution, 1.07 billion colours, and more. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6T comes with a 6.78-inch 3D curved ProXDR AMOLED display with an 8T LTPO 120Hz refresh rate and 6000 nits of peak brightness.



Camera: The Honor 200 5G sports a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX 906 primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX 856 telephoto camera. On the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera. The Realme GT 6T features a dual camera setup that comes with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera and an 8MP Sony IMX 355 ultrawide camera. Additionally, it also comes with a 32MP Sony IMX615 front-facing camera.

Performance: For multitasking, the Honor 200 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6T is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. However, the 128GB variant comes with UFS 3.1 storage.



Battery: For lasting performance, the Honor 200 5G is backed by a 5200mAh battery that supports a 100W HONOR SuperCharge charging. Whereas, the Realme GT 6T comes with a 5500mAh battery that supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Price: The Honor 200 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6T comes with a starting price of Rs.30999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

