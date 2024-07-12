 Xiaomi Redmi 13 5g - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
XiaomiRedmi135G_Display_6.79inches(17.25cm)
XiaomiRedmi135G_FrontCamera_13MP
XiaomiRedmi135G_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39980/heroimage/163257-v4-xiaomi-redmi-13-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmi135G_3
Release date : 12 Jul 2024

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor , 5030 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G now with free delivery.
Black Diamond Hawaiian Blue Orchid Pink
128 GB
Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G Variants & Price

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G in India is Rs. 13,999.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue and Orchid Pink. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.79 inches

Battery

5030 mAh

Rear Camera

108 MP + 2 MP

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5g Latest Update

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5g Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    13 MP

  • Battery

    5030 mAh

  • Display

    6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Turbo, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Capacity

    5030 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP53

  • Build Material

    Back: Crystal Glass

  • Width

    76.28 mm

  • Colours

    Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Weight

    205 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    168.60 mm

  • Resolution

    1080x2460 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.26 %

  • Screen Size

    6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    396 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Launch Date

    July 12, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Voice Shutter

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, Ring LED

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.67" sensor size, S5KHM6, ISO-CELL, 0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Image Resolution

    12000 x 9000 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.855 W/kg, Body: 0.848 W/kg

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 613

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

Last updated date: 08 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Xiaomi Mobile   /   Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G

Last updated date: 08 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Xiaomi Mobile   /   Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G
    Xiaomi Redmi 13 5g
