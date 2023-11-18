Icon
Oppo unveils ColorOS 14 with innovative AI features for an enhanced mobile experience

Oppo unveils ColorOS 14 with innovative AI features for an enhanced mobile experience

Oppo introduces ColorOS 14 featuring an advanced Pantanal cross-platform smart system and AndesGPT, a self-trained large language model, for an enhanced mobile experience.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 15:08 IST
Oppo
Oppo launches ColorOS 14, featuring AndesGPT for an enhanced mobile experience. (Oppo)
Oppo
Oppo launches ColorOS 14, featuring AndesGPT for an enhanced mobile experience.

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has introduced the latest ColorOS 14, featuring an advanced Pantanal cross-platform smart system and the cutting-edge AndesGPT, a proprietary, self-trained large language model (LLM) designed to elevate the user experience across mobile applications. In a recent statement, Oppo highlighted the enhanced capabilities of ColorOS 14, leveraging Pantanal to offer an extended array of versatile services. These include comprehensive smart travel features, spanning hotel reservations, recommendations, and guided tours within China, along with a convenient international travel tool.

AndesGPT, powering Oppo's self-developed intelligent assistant, Breeno, has undergone substantial upgrades. The refined assistant now adeptly handles over 400 frequently-used system settings, engaging users in more natural and seamless conversations. Furthermore, Breeno, driven by AndesGPT, now excels in AI content generation, schedule management, and other intuitive tasks.

AndesGPT Unveiled

Oppo detailed AndesGPT's foundation on three pivotal technical characteristics: dialogue enhancement, personalisation, and cloud-device collaboration. The model's core capabilities encompass knowledge, memory, tools, and creative content creation.

With the backing of generative AI technology, Pantanal delivers a heightened understanding of user intentions and context, enabling more intelligent combinations of ubiquitous services and fostering intuitive user interaction.

"The synergy of Pantanal and AndesGPT promises to deliver a more creative and imaginative experience for Oppo's global user base," affirmed the smartphone brand.

Oppo emphasised its commitment to refining the integration of software, hardware, and services and is collaborating with 320,000 developers and 750,000 creators.

In a parallel development, South Korea's Samsung has unveiled its in-house developed generative AI mode- Samsung Gauss. Comprising Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image, this innovative system is presently enhancing employee productivity and is slated for expansion across various Samsung product applications, promising novel user experiences in the near future.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 15:08 IST
