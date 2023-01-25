 Moto E4 Plus Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto E4 Plus

    Moto E4 Plus is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto E4 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Moto E4 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Moto E4 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Rapid
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Iron Grey, Fine Gold, Oxford Blue
    • 9.5 mm
    • 77.5 mm
    • 155 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 198 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 69.26 %
    General
    • Moto
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • E4 Plus
    • Stock
    • July 12, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 3 GB
    • 28 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 24 GB
    • eMMC 5.0
    • Yes
    Moto E4 Plus