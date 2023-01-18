 Moto E5 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto E5 Plus

    Moto E5 Plus is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto E5 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Moto E5 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Moto E5 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 12 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Rapid
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • F2.0
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    Design
    • Fine Gold, Indigo Black
    • 160.9 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.3 mm
    • 197 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 268 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 76.68 %
    General
    • Stock
    • July 10, 2018 (Official)
    • E5 Plus
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Moto
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 25.8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Moto E5 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto E5 Plus in India?

    Moto E5 Plus price in India at 7,890 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto E5 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Moto E5 Plus?

    What is the Moto E5 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto E5 Plus Waterproof?

    Moto E5 Plus