 Moto E7 Power Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto E7 Power

    Moto E7 Power is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Add to compare
    Moto E7 Power Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • 02h 37m 21s
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • Tahiti Blue, Coral Red
    • 200 grams
    • 75.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 165 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    Display
    • 85 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 380 nits
    • 60 Hz
    • 270 ppi
    • 81.56 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • Moto
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 19, 2021 (Official)
    • E7 Power
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n), MIMO
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n), MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 24.0 s
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G25
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Moto E7 Power FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto E7 Power in India?

    Moto E7 Power price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G25; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto E7 Power?

    How many colors are available in Moto E7 Power?

    What is the Moto E7 Power Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto E7 Power Waterproof?

    Moto E7 Power