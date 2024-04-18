 Moto G04 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Moto G04

Moto G04 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,790 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 18 April 2024
Key Specs
₹10,790 (speculated)
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Unisoc T606
16 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v14
4 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Moto G04 Price in India

The starting price for the Moto G04 in India is Rs. 10,790.  This is the Moto G04 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue and Sunrise Orange.

Moto G04

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Orange
Upcoming

Moto G04 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
Design
  • Dust proof
  • 7.99 mm
  • 180 grams
  • 74.53 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 163.49 mm
  • Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
Display
  • 86.31 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 266 ppi
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
Front Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
General
  • April 18, 2024 (Expected)
  • Android v14
  • Moto
Main Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • Mali-G57
  • 64 bit
  • Unisoc T606
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 64 GB
Moto G04 Competitors

Realme 10
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Clash White
₹10,970 ₹15,999
Moto G04 Realme 10
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Space Blue
₹11,487
Moto G04 Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Honor X5 Plus
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Cyan Lake
₹10,990
Moto G04 Honor X5 Plus
Tecno Spark 20
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹10,499
Moto G04 Tecno Spark 20

    Moto G04