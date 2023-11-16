 Moto G10 Power - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G10 Power from HT Tech. Buy Moto G10 Power now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹12,990
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Moto G10 Power Price in India

The starting price for the Moto G10 Power in India is Rs. 12,990.  This is the Moto G10 Power base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Moto G10 Power in India is Rs. 12,990.  This is the Moto G10 Power base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aurora Gray and Breeze Blue.

Moto G10 Power

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Aurora Gray, Breeze Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Moto G10 Power Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • 6000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 6000 mAh
Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • S5KGM1, ISOCELL Plus
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 75.7 mm
  • 9.8 mm
  • 200 grams Below
  • Back: Plastic
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
  • Aurora Gray, Breeze Blue
  • 165.2 mm
Display
  • 270 ppi
  • 81.57 %
  • 85 %
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Moto
  • March 16, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 1.01 W/kg, Body: 1.43 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 11 nm
  • Adreno 610
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
More from Moto
Moto G54
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • IconBlack
₹13,999
Check Details
Moto G10 Power Moto G54
Moto G84
  • Icon12 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • Icon Marshmallow Blue
₹17,999
Check Details
Moto G10 Power Moto G84
Moto E13 128GB
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • IconAurora Green
₹6,749
Check Details
Moto G10 Power Moto E13 128gb
Moto G14
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • IconSky Blue
₹8,999
Check Details
Moto G10 Power Moto G14
Moto G10 Power Competitors
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • IconBlack
₹14,499 ₹18,499
Buy Now
Moto G10 Power Samsung Galaxy A14 5g
POCO M5 Pro 5G
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
₹14,490
Check Details
Moto G10 Power Poco M5 Pro 5g
Samsung Galaxy A13s
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
₹12,999
Check Details
Moto G10 Power Samsung Galaxy A13s
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Aqua Green
₹10,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Moto G10 Power Samsung Galaxy M13 5g

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Moto G10 Power News

Moto G14
Motorola launches budget-friendly Moto G14 priced at 9999; Know features, price, and more
01 Aug 2023
Moto e22s
Moto e22s Review: All about the display!
07 Nov 2022
Moto G10 Power FAQs

What is the price of the Moto G10 Power in India? Icon Icon

Moto G10 Power price in India at 10,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G10 Power? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Moto G10 Power? Icon Icon

What is the Moto G10 Power Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Moto G10 Power Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Moto G10 Power