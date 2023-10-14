Moto G33 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G33 Moto G33 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹9,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G33 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G33 in India is Rs. 9,990. This is the Moto G33 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto G33 in India is Rs. 9,990. This is the Moto G33 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Moto G33 (6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Moto G33 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Front Camera 24 MP

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) General Launch Date October 2, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Moto

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance RAM 6 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

Graphics Adreno 610 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

