 Moto G8 Power Lite Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G8 Power Lite from HT Tech. Buy Moto G8 Power Lite now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

5
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34673/heroimage/137683-v7-moto-g8-power-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34673/images/Design/137683-v7-moto-g8-power-lite-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34673/images/Design/137683-v7-moto-g8-power-lite-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34673/images/Design/137683-v7-moto-g8-power-lite-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34673/images/Design/137683-v7-moto-g8-power-lite-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Moto G8 Power Lite Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Single
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.0
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
Design
  • 9.2 mm
  • Royal Blue, Arctic Blue
  • 200 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 75.7 mm
  • 164.9 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 81.72 %
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 270 ppi
General
  • May 28, 2020 (Official)
  • Moto
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • G8 Power Lite
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.37 W/kg, Body: 1.39 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v4.2
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
Moto G8 Power Lite FAQs

What is the price of the Moto G8 Power Lite in India?

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India at 9,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G8 Power Lite?

How many colors are available in Moto G8 Power Lite?

What is the Moto G8 Power Lite Battery Capacity?

Is Moto G8 Power Lite Waterproof?

View More

    Moto G8 Power Lite