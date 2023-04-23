Moto G8 Power Lite Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Moto G8 Power Lite in India?
Moto G8 Power Lite price in India at 9,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
