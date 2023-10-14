Moto G83 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G83 Moto G83 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,490 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹22,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G83 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G83 in India is Rs. 22,490. This is the Moto G83 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Moto G83 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Display Type P-OLED

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Moto Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Fabrication 8 nm

RAM 6 GB

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)

Graphics Adreno 618 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

