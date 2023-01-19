 Moto G9 Power Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto G9 Power

    Moto G9 Power is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G9 Power from HT Tech. Buy Moto G9 Power now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Moto G9 Power Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 20W
    • 03h 48m 56s
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.25, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.25
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.79
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 9.6 mm
    • 221 grams
    • 76.7 mm
    • Electic Violet, Metallic Sage
    • Back: Plastic
    • 172.1 mm
    Display
    • 85 %
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 263 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • 83.31 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 20.5:9
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Moto
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • G9 Power
    • Stock
    • December 15, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 0.98 W/kg, Body: 1.33 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 19.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 610
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 240)
    • 11 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Moto G9 Power FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G9 Power in India?

    Moto G9 Power price in India at 11,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G9 Power?

    How many colors are available in Moto G9 Power?

    What is the Moto G9 Power Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G9 Power Waterproof?

    Moto G9 Power