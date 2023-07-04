 Moto G9 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Moto G9

Moto G9 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G9 from HT Tech. Buy Moto G9 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹11,499
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Moto G9 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • 02h 05m 00s
  • Yes, Turbo Power, 20W
  • No
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.7
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
Design
  • 9.1 mm
  • 200 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 165.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Forest Green, Sapphire Blue
  • 75.7 mm
Display
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 81.57 %
  • 87 %
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • G9
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Moto
  • August 31, 2020 (Official)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Head: 0.47 W/kg, Body: 1.37 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 11 nm
  • 39.0 s
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • Adreno 610
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
Moto G9 FAQs

What is the price of the Moto G9 in India?

Moto G9 price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G9?

How many colors are available in Moto G9?

What is the Moto G9 Battery Capacity?

Is Moto G9 Waterproof?

View More

    Moto G9