Moto X60 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto X60 Moto X60 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 52,990 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹52,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 64 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto X60 Price in India The starting price for the Moto X60 in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the Moto X60 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto X60 in India is Rs. 52,990. This is the Moto X60 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Moto X60 (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Moto X60 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Front Camera 64 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 386 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Moto Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 740

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 512 GB

Expandable Memory No

