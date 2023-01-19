 Motorola Razr 2019 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Motorola Phones Motorola Razr 2019

    Motorola Razr 2019

    Motorola Razr 2019 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 124,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 2510 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Razr 2019 from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Razr 2019 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33590/heroimage/133298-v4-motorola-razr-2019-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33590/images/Design/133298-v4-motorola-razr-2019-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33590/images/Design/133298-v4-motorola-razr-2019-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33590/images/Design/133298-v4-motorola-razr-2019-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33590/images/Design/133298-v4-motorola-razr-2019-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹124,999
    128 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    16 MP
    5 MP
    2510 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹124,999
    128 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    16 MP
    2510 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Motorola Razr 2019 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 2510 mAh
    Battery
    • 2510 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 15W
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • F1.7
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Noir Black
    • 6.9 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 205 grams
    • 72 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 172 mm
    Display
    • P-OLED
    • 21:9
    • 876 x 2142 pixels
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.29 %
    • 373 ppi
    • Yes
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • April 2, 2020 (Official)
    • Motorola
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Razr 2019
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: eSIM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Head: 0.368 W/kg, Body: 1.440 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • Adreno 616
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Motorola Razr 2019 FAQs

    What is the price of the Motorola Razr 2019 in India?

    Motorola Razr 2019 price in India at 69,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 2510 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola Razr 2019?

    How many colors are available in Motorola Razr 2019?

    What is the Motorola Razr 2019 Battery Capacity?

    Is Motorola Razr 2019 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Motorola Razr 2019