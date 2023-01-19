Motorola Razr 2019 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Motorola Razr 2019 in India?
Motorola Razr 2019 price in India at 69,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 2510 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
