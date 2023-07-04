 Nokia 1 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Nokia 1

Nokia 1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2150 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 1 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 1 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹5,499
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
5 MP
2 MP
2150 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
1 GB
Nokia 1 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
  • 2150 mAh
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • No
  • CMOS
  • Digital Zoom
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • No
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
Design
  • Yes, IP52
  • 9.5 mm
  • Warm Red, Dark Blue
  • Dust proof
  • 133.6 mm
  • 131 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 67.7 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 61.58 %
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 218 ppi
  • 16:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 x 854 pixels
General
  • Android Go
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Nokia
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • No
  • March 28, 2018 (Official)
  • No
  • 1
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 1 GB
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6737
  • 28 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • eMMC 5.0
  • Yes
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Up to 5 GB
Nokia 1 FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 1 in India?

Nokia 1 price in India at 4,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2150 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 1?

How many colors are available in Nokia 1?

How long does the Nokia 1 last?

What is the Nokia 1 Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia 1 Waterproof?

    Nokia 1